Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference, an organisation of the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, today protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Jammu against their forced exodus from the Valley.

Led by its president, Ravinder Raina, they protested near the Raj Bhavan.

The community commemorated the "holocaust" day of January 19, 1990, when they were forced out of the Valley. The day is observed by the displaced community every year.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Governor N N Vohra.

"We demanded separate area in the Valley for KPs, where they shall be politically empowered with an unhindered applicability of the Indian Constitution," Raina said. PTI AB DK ABH .

