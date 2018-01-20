Jodhpur, Jan 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria today visited Samrau in Jodhpur district to take stock of the situation after incidents of loot, vandalism, arson and killing of a liquor trader led to violence in the village.

Kataria was accompanied by DGP O P Galhotra.

Kataria said he had spoken to village residents and ordered the police to take appropriate action against people engaged in rioting. He also assured villagers of suitable package for people, who lost their valuables.

"What had happened was very unfortunate. I have visited the village and have assured the affected people of suitable compensatory package for them once I receive a detailed report on the entire incident," Kataria said.

Tension prevailed in the village due to rivalry between two groups engaged in illicit liquor trade.

A trader had been shot dead. His killing led to violence in the village. Rioters had set ablaze a police vehicle and a fire tender.

The police had to suspend Internet services and arrested nearly a dozen people to control the situation. PTI CORR ABH .

