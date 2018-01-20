Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State (Independent) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri for including Itanagar in the smart city list.

The Centre yesterday selected Itanagar as one of nine new cities for its Smart City Mission, taking the number of urban centres chosen for the programme to 99.

"This New Year has become all the more special with this special gift from the Union government," he said.

With the state capital making it to the list, Arunachal will now have two smart cities.

Pasighat in East Siang district of the state was chosen for the project in 2016.

"By selecting Itanagar in the list, the Centre's intention in developing the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh has become very clear and positive," the chief minister said in a statement.

The other cities that made the cut yesterday are Bareilly, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Erode in Tamil Nadu, Bihar Sharif in Bihar, Silvasa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Diu in Daman and Diu, Kavarati in Lakshadweep. PTI UPL RMS .

