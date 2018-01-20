Seoni (MP), Jan 20 (PTI) A leopard was electrocuted to death after he stepped on a live wire, laid at a farm by a farmer, a forest officer said today.

The forest team apprehended the farmer, who laid the wire at his farm, the officer added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Seoni's South Forest Division TS Sulia said the forest patrolling squad received information about the incident at around 11 last night.

During the search operation, the forest squad this morning found the carcass of the leopard, aged around 5-6 years, at a farm near Jilepur village, he said.

Sulia said the team also seized wires, bamboo sticks, and other material used for laying the electric trap.

He said the farmer Rajkumar Bhalavi (28) admitted that he had laid the trap to save his crop from the wild boar and other wild animals.

Bhalavi was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act was registered, the officer added. PTI COR ADU MAS NRB .

