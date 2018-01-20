Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Liam Neeson has finally opened up about his first meeting with Helen Mirren on the sets of the 1981 film "Excalibur" following which the duo got into a "serious relationship".

During an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", where he reunited with Mirren 30 years after their split, Neeson said he was "smitten" by her from their first encounter.

"We didn't date, we lived together for four years. We were a serious item for a while. Lucky me!" said Mirren.

Neeson recalled, "Before I met her and we worked together, I had read somewhere that if she fancied a guy she would imitate his walk behind his back. And I turned around one day and she was doing that to me.

"I remember being on the set and standing with Ciaran Hinds as Helen walked towards us dressed in her full Morgana le Fay costume, and we both went, 'Oh f***.' I was smitten. I think Ciaran was too, but I was very smitten." Mirren was surprised and amused by the story, insisting Neeson had never previously shared this with her.

At that time Mirren was well known for her stage work and had made her film breakthrough in "The Long Good Friday".

Neeson, seven years her junior, was at the beginning of his career. PTI SHD SHD .

