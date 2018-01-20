Pune, Jan 20 (PTI) A 39-year-old IT professional was allegedly beaten to death by three people after he objected to parking vehicles in front of his bungalow in Kondhwa area here, said police.

The incident took place last night.

Sriganesh Raskar (31), Yogesh Kadwe (22) and Vikram Bhombe (31) were arrested today, police said.

The victim was identified as N B Battiwala.

A senior police officer of Kondhwa police station said that Raskar runs a transport business, and his driver used to park the vehicles in front of the gate of Battiwala's bungalow.

"Battiwala often objected to it. On Friday night, the deceased had another argument with Raskar over the issue that led to the scuffle," said the officer.

Raskar and the other two attacked Battiwala with rods and left him injured. "Battiwala was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," he said. PTI SPK KRK .

