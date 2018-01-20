Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 20 (PTI) Irritated by the quarrel between his daughter and her husband, a man has hacked his son-in-law to death in Ganjam district, police said today.

Forty-year-old T Manu Reddy, father of two children, had gone to in-laws' house in Jhadabai village where his wife was staying for some days.

While Reddy was quarrelling with his wife last night, his father-in-law attacked him with a sharp weapon killing him on the spot, police said.

The accused was detained. PTI COR AAM NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.