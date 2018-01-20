Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city police today arrested a 32-year-ol man and seized drug worth over Rs 1 lakh from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off about banned substance being sold in Chunabhatti in the eastern part of the city, sleuths from the ANC's Bandra unit laid a trap and arrested a man, a police official said.

The man was found in possession of 60gm of mephedrone, or meow meow, worth Rs 1.20 lakh, the official said.

The accused, Sarfaraj Sabirali Khan, is a resident of Kurla. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added. PTI AVI RSY .

