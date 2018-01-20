Man held with drug worth Rs 1 lakh
Published: 20th January 2018
Last Updated: 20th January 2018 09:16 PM | A+A A- |
Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city police today arrested a 32-year-ol man and seized drug worth over Rs 1 lakh from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off about banned substance being sold in Chunabhatti in the eastern part of the city, sleuths from the ANC's Bandra unit laid a trap and arrested a man, a police official said.
The man was found in possession of 60gm of mephedrone, or meow meow, worth Rs 1.20 lakh, the official said.
The accused, Sarfaraj Sabirali Khan, is a resident of Kurla. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added. PTI AVI RSY .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.