Ghaziabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A court here today sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for raping a woman on the pretext of providing her a job.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Rajesh Yadav along with the sentence, Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Rajiv Kumar said.

The complainant, who was living alone after separation from her husband 12 years ago, had accused Yadav of raping her on the pretext of giving her a job, he said.

She had said that the man had promised her a better job than that she currently had at a mall here. The victim had lodged the complaint on March 8, 2013, Kumar said. PTI CORR ANB .

