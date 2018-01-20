Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs.

MDS2 KL-HARTAL Kannur(Ker): The situation in Kannur district, where a BJP-sponsored hartal was being observed to protest against the killing of an ABVP member, was under control and no untoward incident has been reported so far, police say.

MDS3 TN-FIREWORKS-STIR Virudhunagar(TN): The nearly month-long strike by fireworks manufacturers of Sivakasi, demanding exemption of fireworks from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act, was called off.

MES2 PD-AIADMK-MLAs Puducherry: The AIADMK has said it would seek disqualification of ruling Congress and DMK legislators in Puducherry "for holding office of profit," in view of the Election Commission's decision to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in New Delhi on similar grounds.

BES3 TL-GEHLOT Hyderabad: Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot requested states to provide more reservation in jobs and education to persons with disabilities (PwD) in view of an increase in their population. PTI ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.