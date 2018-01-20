Berhampur (Odisha), Jan 20 (PTI) A day-long exhibition of military equipment in the Silk City of Odisha gave visitors a rare opportunity to know about the way the Indian Army functions at the border.

The event 'Know Your Army', organised by the Army Air Defence College,Gopalpur, yesterday at the Khallikote College stadium here, drew school and college students in large numbers.

"Besides familiarising youngsters with guns and weapons, the fair was organised to inspire them to join the Indian Army," the chief instructor and deputy commandant of the defence college, P S Bhatia, said.

The opening performance by the military bands lasted for 45 minutes. The defence college officers then explained the utility of the various weapons to the visitors.

Different varieties of field guns, radars, light machine guns (LMG) and Insas rifle were displayed on this occasion.

"The exhibition gave us a rare opportunity to learn about the arms used by the soldiers during combat," said a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The college also made arrangements to educate youngsters about the army recruitment process as part of the show, Bhatia added. PTI COR SKN RMS .

