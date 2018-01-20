Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government today launched `Balasaheb Thackeray Shaheed Sanmaan' scheme, under which family members of martyrs would be provided jobs with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The scheme was announced in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A release issued by the MSRTC said that apart from jobs, wives of martyrs would also be provided with lifetime free bus passes.

MSRTC also launched 'Sleeper Shiv-shahi' buses today at the programme held at the ST bus depot in Mumbai Central, where Fadnavis and Thackeray were present.

The MSRTC also launched a scheme for the youth in the Naxal-affected areas, under which driving training schools would be started for them. PTI MM KRK .

