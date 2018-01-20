techniques in Kullu Dharamshala, Jan 20 (PTI) The Government of India, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) Development Institute, Solan will organise a National Seminar on Product Innovation Trends, New Marketing Techniques and Export Potential on January 22, 2018.

The seminar will be organised in association with the Wool Craft Cooperative Federation at Dev sadan Dhalpur in Kullu.

Informing this, the Director of MSME Solan, C V Saraf, said that Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Yunus Khan will be the chief guest of this day-long seminar, which shall be of the highest value for the sheep breeders and wool industry of the state. PTI corr MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.