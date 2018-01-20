Maharajganj (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) today took a Nepal-based man into custody for his alleged involvement in drugs smuggling and seized nearly 65 gram smack from him, officials said.

The accused, identified as Subhash Sharma (23), was caught during a routine check on the Indo-Nepal border last evening, the Commandant of SSB, Shiv Dayal said.

Sharma was then handed over to the local police, they said.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had brought the smack from India and also disclosed his links with drug smugglers here, Dayal added.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act has been registered against the accused at Sonauli police station, he added. PTI CORR NAV DPB .

