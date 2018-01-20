Coimbatore, Jan 20 (PTI) German luxury car manufacturer Audi today launched new second generation Audi Q5 in the region, with eight per cent increase in power delivery and 20 per cent increase in fuel efficiency than the previous model.

Priced at Rs 53.25 lakh, the new Audi Q5 proves to be the perfect vehicle in its segment and delivery of the car in India will be from March onwards, Audi Coimbatore General Manager, Vivek told at the launch.

It was expected to sell 20 to 25 vehicles during this year, as against the usual average 15 to 18 previous model, he said. PTI NVM RC .

