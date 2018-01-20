Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Samuel L Jackson said audiences will see his Marvel character Nick Fury without his iconic eye patch in the "Captain Marvel" movie.

The 69-year-old actor, who has played the character in six Marvel films till now, will be appearing in "Captain Marvel" starring Brie Larson in the titular role, along with Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn.

"But we're going back now, and I meet Captain Marvel in more of an origin story," Jackson told AV Club.

"You'll see Nick Fury with another guy's face, somebody that's got two eyes, so that's a whole big deal. You'll see.

It's prior to the eye injury, no eye patch," he added.

"Captain Marvel" follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight.

"Captain Marvel" is expected to arrive in theatres on March 8, 2019. PTI RB SHD .

