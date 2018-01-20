Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) The RBI today said it does not have any official posted at the Bank Note Press in Dewas, where a person has been apprehended allegedly for stealing currency.

In a statement, the central bank said it has been reported in a section of the media that an RBI officer has been apprehended by CISF for stealing printed currency at the RBI printing facility at Dewas.

However, the Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas is a unit of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd which is not under the control of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it said.

Further, RBI "does not have any official placed" with BNP, Dewas, it said.

"The reports, thus, are not based on facts. RBI regrets to note that the facts were not verified before publishing the news reports," it added.

As per the reports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) caught a senior officer at BNP facility allegedly stealing newly printed currency notes.

Currency notes worth about Rs 90 lakh were recovered from his possession which he reportedly stole over a period of time. PTI NKD ABM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.