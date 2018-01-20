Shimla, January 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has no respite from biting cold wave conditions inspite of dry weather and a sunny day.

The minimum temperatures hovered around freezing point at most places in the state, local Met office said.

The high altitude tribal areas groaned under piercing cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures varied between minus 12 and minus 18 degrees Celsius.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while Kalpa and Bhuntar registered minimum temperatures at zero degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar, Manali, Solan and Una at 0.5, 2.6, 3.1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla was hottest during the night with a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Palampur, Dharamsala and Nahan recorded a low of 5.0, 7.2 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

There was no significant change in maximum temperatures and Una was hottest with a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Sundernagar, Solan, Bhuntar, Palampur, Shimla, Nahan, Dharamsala, Manali, Kalpa and Keylong were recorded at 22.9, 22.2, 21.8, 21.0, 19.4, 19.1, 16.6, 16.0, 11.8 and 6.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

The local Met office has predicted rains, thundershowers or snow in lower, mid and higher hills on January 23 and dry weather in the region over the next six days. PTI PCL DPB .

