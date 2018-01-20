Cuddalore (TN), Jan 20 (PTI) A man allegedly went on a stabbing spree killing one person and injuring three others when they tried to intervene during a quarrel betwee him and his wife, the police said here today.

The incident occurred at Siruvathur last night.

They said the 45-year-old man suspected his wife's fidelity and allegedly started stabbing her.

Hearing her screams, his three neighbours, including a woman, tried to separate the couple.

However, this made the man more angry and he allegedly stabbed all of them, the police said.

While one person died on the spot, the other three, including his wife, were rushed to a government hospital.

The man is absconding, police said. PTI COR SSN BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.