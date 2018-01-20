Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) Over 2000 students from various schools and colleges visited 'Know your Force', a two-day event organised by the Indian Air Force here.

The event was organised at the technical area of IAF at Shangumughom here on Jan 19 and 20, a defence press release said.

Two AN-32 aircrafts, one Avro and one Sarang helicopter along with weapons and accessories were displayed.

The IAF has been exploring innovative means to connect to today's tech savvy, button friendly generation and bring them closer to IAF through direct contact programmes, the release added.

In the last three years, IAF has been organising special induction drives in various parts of the country to reach out to the students to enhance awareness about the force. PTI UD RC .

