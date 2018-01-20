Rampur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) At least two dozen people have been nabbed after they allegedly stormed the residence of Rampur SDM, who seized a tractor-trolley carrying sand during a police crackdown on illegal sand mining.

The incident took place last night, a day after SDM Lalta Shakya had intercepted the vehicle near Bilaspur crossing here. The driver of the tractor-trolley claimed that the sand he was carrying was for the construction of a temple.

However, when Shakya asked him to show required documents, he fled the scene. The vehicle was seized soon after.

Yesterday, over two dozen protesters gathered around the SDM's residence and went on a rampage. The SDM and his family members had to lock themselves in a room for about an hour during the protest.

However, on receiving the information of the incident from the SDM, the in-charge of the area, Satish Kumar, reached there, and lathicharged and nabbed the protesters. A brother of BJP city president Mahendra Singh Saini is also alleged to be among those nabbed.

District Magistrate Shiv Shahay Awasthi told reporters that a full report is being awaited from the SDM, who he said has "faced the chorus for taking strict action against the miners according to the instruction of the High Court".

In view of the incident, security has been upped at Shakya's residence. PTI CORR CK .

