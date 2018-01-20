Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) While the Supreme Court has cleared the decks for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", there is uncertainty over whether it would be screened in Madhya Pradesh, especially in single-screen theatres, a distributor said here.

"Since the state government has not yet clarified its stand, there is atmosphere of uncertainty, especially for single-screen cinema owners," Central Cine Circuit Association's former general secretary Jitendra Jain told PTI.

Jain, himself a prominent film distributor, said the film could be shown in multiplexes, but for single-screen cinemas security is a major concern.

As to the release in multiplexes, the decision would be taken by multiplex companies based in Mumbai, he said.

"Five days are left for the release of the film, and if the state government assures that it will provide security to single-screen theatres, the film can be exhibited in these theatres," said Jain.

The Supreme Court earlier this week stayed notifications issued by some states which banned the release of the controversial film, and restrained other states from issuing such orders.

Some Rajput organisations are opposing the film vehemently for alleged distortion of facts.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said yesterday that the advocate general has been asked to study the court's order.

"After this, we will see if we have to say something in the honourable apex court. We have not taken any decision so far," he said. PTI MAS ADU KRK .

