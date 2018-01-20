By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today confirmed death sentences awarded to 10 "hardcore terrorists" by military courts for their involvement in various acts of terrorism.

The hardcore terrorists were convicted of killing civilians and soldiers and attacking law-enforcement agencies, armed forces personnel and education institutions of Pakistan, the army said in a statement.

"In total these 10 terrorists were involved in killing of 41 personnel while injuring 33 others," it said.

General Bajwa confirmed death sentence the terrorists, the army said.

The military courts were set up in January 2015 for speedy trial of militants after the Peshawar school attack that killed about 150 people, mostly students.

These convicts were tried by military courts which also awarded imprisonment of varying terms to three other militants. PTI SH PMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.