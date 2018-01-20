Patiala, Jan 20 (PTI) On a mission to create menstrual awareness, a Patiala-based woman has claimed to have distributed over 5,000 sanitary napkins in slums here.

Ruhpreet Kaur, 26, started working for the welfare of women after she had separation with her husband and came back to India from the US.

While conducting an anti-begging drive in slums here, she saw young girls were unaware of their monthly cycles and most of the women suffered from poor menstrual hygiene, Kaur said.

"I undertook this cause so that these women and young girls should be educated about it. They should also be provided with free and cheap sanitary napkins," she said.

Over 5,000 sanitary napkins have been distributed by her so far, she claimed.

Ruhpreet said it was her dream to set up a small unit to produce sanitary napkins, where it will be distributed among the underprivileged women and girls at subsidised rates.

