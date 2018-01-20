Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (PTI) Phulbani in Kandahmal district continued to remain as the coldest place in Odisha with the mercury level remaining at 3.5 degrees Celsius today.

The minimum temperature at Daringbadi, a hill station in the same district, was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, the met office said here.

Apart from Phulbani, intense cold wave conditions prevailed in Belghar, Kotgarh and G Udaygiri areas of the district. Severe frosting were reported from these areas.

The minimum temperature dipped to 11.4 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar against yesterday's 11.5 degrees Celsius. In Cuttack the temperature was 11 degrees Celsius. PTI AAM NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.