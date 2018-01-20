Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Jaipur Parallel Literature Festival (PLF) will be organised in the city from January 27 to 29, organisers said today.

PLF chairman Rituraj said that authors and writers of various Indian languages have been invited for the three-day festival and as many as 54 sessions have been planned.

These sessions will be held parallel to the Jaipur Literature Festival, he said.

He said that a culture is being developed in the name of the Lit Fest which is making literature into an object of entertainment.

"We are holding the PLF against this marketisation of literature. Authors of Hindi, Urdu, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Sindhi and others will participate," he said.

He informed that 50 authors from across the country have been invited for the festival. PTI SDA ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.