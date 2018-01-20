PM anguished at loss of life in Bawana fire
New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawana today.
"Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.
May those who are injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening. PTI NAB TIR .
