New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawana today.

"Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives.

May those who are injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening. PTI NAB TIR .

