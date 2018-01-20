Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A policeman was today injured after Naxals triggered an improvised explosive device near a market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district.

A local police official told PTI that assistant constable Jagat Ram Karma was near a weekly market in Chhote Tumnar village under Geedam police station when the incident occurred.

Karma, posted at Bijapur's Nelasnar police station, was rushed to a hospital in Bijapur and he is currently out of danger, the official informed.

Combing operations have been launched in the region to track down the ultras, he added. PTI TKP BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.