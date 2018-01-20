peace: Guv Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) A day after an ABVP worker was hacked to death in Kannur, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam wanted the political leadership in the state to sit together and persuade their cadres to choose the path of peace.

He also wanted exemplary punishment to law breakers in a speedy manner.

"The various wings of law enforcing agencies such as police and intelligence need to work a little extra with better coordination and work in tandem with prosecution department and courts to ensure exemplary punishment for law breakers in a speedy manner," the governor said at a function here tonight.

"I also urge the political leadership in the state to sit together to persuade their cadre to choose the path of peace," he said.

Yesterday, a 24 year-old ABVP worker, Shyam Prasad, a student of government Industrial Training Institute at Kannur, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of SDPI.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

BJP today observed a hartal in Kannur protesting the incident. PTI UD BN .

