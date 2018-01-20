Badaun (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by some unidentified men here when she had gone to relieve herself in the field in Kachula village, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday early at 5.00 am. The accused had allegedly tied her hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth, Senior superintendent of police Chandraprakash said.

The SSP said that when the woman did not return home after a long time, her family members started searching for her.

Later, they found her from a nearby forest in an unconscious state, following which the family members informed the police and the woman was then admitted to a hospital, he said.

The woman was sent to Bareilly for treatment and her medical examination will also be conducted, the SSP said.

Her statement would be recorded today, he said, adding that the police have launched a search operation for the accused. PTI CORR NAV KJ .

