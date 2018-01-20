Bulandshahr, Jan 20 (PTI) To meet the shortage of doctors at the district hospital here, MP Bhola Singh today said those from the private sector would assist their government counterparts to deliver smooth medical services at the health facility.

Due to the shortage of doctors, the Bulandshahr unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) would provide doctor's on roster-basis to the district hospital, he claimed.

The hospital does not have a cardiologist for the past four years and the state government has decided to run the maternity wing on public-private partnership mode.

People will get several specialised medical services in the maternity wing, Chief Medical Officer K N Tiwari said.

