Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale shook Assam's Kokrajhar district and its neighbouring areas today, the Met office said.

The tremor occurred at 6.44 am on latitude 26.3 degrees North and longitude 89.8 degrees East at a depth of 10 km, it said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far, police said. PTI ESB RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.