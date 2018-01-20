Jamshedpur, Jan 20 (PTI) An organisation of Rajput women today said it's calendar has been dedicated to Rani Padmavati this year in protest against making of the movie 'Padmavat' that "distorted historical facts".

The Antarashtriya Kshtriya Veeraangna Foundation (AKVF) dedicated the 5th edition of its yearly calendar to Rani Padmavati so that the right message about the queen is spread, AKVF International General Secretary Bharati Singh said here.

"The objective behind the launch of the calendar is to counter the distorted historical facts exhibited in the film Padmavat," Singh said.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film featuring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles is slated to release on January 25.

"We had dedicated our earlier editions of calendars to Rajput kings such as Maharana Pratap and Veer Kunwar Singh," Singh said. PTI BS NN .

