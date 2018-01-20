Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav today held a review meeting with officials of various departments of the Maharashtra government here.

Officials from the rural development, land resources, revenue, public works and social welfare departments took part in the meeting which lasted about three hours, a release said.

Various development projects and schemes for rural population in the state were reviewed at the meeting. PTI MM KRK .

