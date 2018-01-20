New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) In an exquisite display of confluence of culture, artistes from the South-East Asian region today performed the epic of Ramayana here in their traditional storytelling format.

The event, hosted at the Kamani Auditorium in central Delhi, was part of the five-day 'Ramayana Festival' that began today, to mark 25 years of Indo-ASEAN ties, organisers said.

Dressed in costumes of different golden hues and sporting colourful masks, the audience in the national capital, otherwise accustomed to see Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana, in Indian dresses, were treated to a dramatic retelling of the epic in Thai style.

The masked dance-drama ('Khon') of the Ramakien, the Thai Ramayana, was performed to the accompaniment of traditional percussion instruments, leaving the crowd enthralled.

One of the iconic episodes portrayed was 'the Chase of the Golden Stag' with characters of Phra Ram (Rama), Nang Seeda (Sita) and Phra Lak (Lakshmana) in the Ramakien.

The Ramakien or Rammakian, pronounced literally 'Glory of Rama' is the Thai epic, derived from the Indian Ramayana.

It is said, the Ramayana came to South-East Asia by means of Indian traders and scholars who traded with the ancient kingdoms of Thailand, with whom the Indians shared close economic and cultural ties.

The event is being organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The festival will include performances by groups from ASEAN members.

In an unprecedented event, leaders from all 10 ASEAN countries will be attending the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on January 26. A host of commemorative events are being organise to mark the ties. PTI KND ANB .

