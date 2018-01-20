Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI) Vice Admiral Timothy W Barrett, Chief of Royal Australian Navy (RAN), accompanied by a four member Australian naval delegation, visited the Southern Naval Command here.

During their two-day visit which began yesterday, the Chief of RAN had discussions with Vice Admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SNC, wherein both sides discussed topics of mutual interest, including training conducted by the Indian Navy and exchanged crests, a Defence release said here today.

The Australian delegation also visited the Water Survival Training Facility and the Flight and Tactical Simulator at the Naval Base.

The delegation had earlier visited the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala.

They had also participated in the Raisina Dialogue at New Delhi, to consolidate the existing strong bilateral naval relations between the two countries, the release said.

The delegation departed for Mumbai today. PTI TGB APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.