let teenagers die Saharanpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Three police personnel were suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district for allegedly refusing to take two wounded teenagers to a hospital in their vehicle which led to their death, a police official said today.

Saharanpur SP (City) Prabal Pratap Singh said Arpit Khurana and his friend Sunny, both aged 17, were on their way home last night, when they lost control over their motor- bike and it crashed into a pole in Beri Bagh area.

Locals rushed to the scene and pulled them out of a drain they had fallen into after the crash.

The teenagers were seriously wounded, the SP said adding that the residents then informed the police on the 'Dial 100' service.

They said the policemen who reached the site refused to take the wounded persons in their vehicle to a hospital, he said.

The policemen reportedly refused because the blood of the injured teenagers would stain their vehicle, the SP added.

The residents then took the teenagers to a hospital in an autorickshaw but doctors there declared them 'brought dead'.

Three policemen - Indrapal Singh, Pankaj Kumar and Manoj Kumar - were suspended over the alleged incident, the SP added. PTI CORR ABH ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.