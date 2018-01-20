New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Rice basmati prices advanced by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today on increased offtake by stockists against restricted supplies from producing belts.

Wheat also edged up on scattered demand from flour mills.

Traders said persistent buying by stockists following pick-up in demand against limited supplies from producing belts, mainly kept rice basmati prices higher.

In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa- 1121 variety advanced by Rs 100 each to Rs 8,100-8,200 and Rs 6,700-6,800 per quintal, respectively.

Wheat dara (for mills) also edged up to Rs 1,805-1,810 from previous level of Rs 1,795-1,810 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded higher by Rs 10 to Rs 1,815-1,820 per 90 kg.

However, bajra lacked necessary buying support from consuming industries and shed Rs 10 to Rs 1,200-1,205 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,805-1,810, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,815-1,820, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).

Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 8,100-8,200, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,700-6,800, Permal raw Rs 2,325-2375, Permal wand Rs 2,375-2,425, Sela Rs 2,800-3,000 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,975-2,025, Bajra Rs 1,200-1,205, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,490-1,500. PTI SUN KPS SBT .

