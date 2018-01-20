Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Pop diva Rihanna will be performing "Wild Thoughts" at the 2018 Grammys with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller Khaled made the announcement on Twitter.

It's go time! I'm performing #WILDTHOUGHTS at the #GRAMMYS with the icon Rihanna and Bryson Tiller... I'm so #GRATEFUL for this opportunity!" he wrote.

Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Brothers Osbourne, Cardi B, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA, and U2. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.