New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Nearly Rs 13 crore was contributed to a home ministry fund that helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists following an appeal by Home Minister Rajnath Singh today.

The money were raised at a function, organised to launch the official anthem of the 'Bharat Ke Veer' fund here.

Singh lauded the contributions made for the families of central armed police forces personnel killed while safeguarding the nation.

He said any amount of praise for soldiers is not enough to recognise their sacrifices as he appealed for monetary contributions from corporates and the general public to support families of the deceased troopers.

Donations worth nearly Rs 13 crore were received today for the 'Bharat ke Veer' fund, a home ministry spokesperson said.

"The excellent cooperation among the JK police, army, CAPFs and IB is evident and is clearly seen as each day, they are eliminating terrorists there. I seek your support in taking the Bharat Ke Veer initiative forward. Governments run because of the people's support. Whatever amount of contribution or help we do, we will never be able to equal the martyrdom made by a security force personnel. Human life cannot be weighed with money," Singh said.

The theme video song is made and sung by Bollywood singer Kailash Kher.

A graphic novel series on the sacrifices of soldiers, produced by Amar Chitra Katha Publications, was released by Singh and other dignitaries.

Some families of soldiers were felicitated and a short film made as a tribute to them was also released.

The app and the website 'BharatKeVeer' was launched in April 2017 by the home minister in presence of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is a strong supporter of the initiative.

General public can visit the portal and make a contribution to support families of the jawans who died in the line of duty. PTI RB NES ACB ZMN .

