Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla has asked the SGPC to ensure that Dalit Sikhs do not face discrimination in future, after it emerged that a family from the community was allegedly not allowed to hold 'Antim Ardaas Bhog' (the last rituals) at a village gurdwara in Sangrur.

In a release today, Sampla, also the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, urged Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal to ensure that there is no recurrence of such incident.

A Dalit family in village Maanwala under Dhuri Tehsil of Sangrur was denied permission to hold 'Antim Ardaas Bhog' in the village gurdwara about a week ago, Sampla said.

Sampla claimed one Kaka Singh, and his wife Ranjit Kaur of Maanwala village, were allegedly stopped from performing the last rites of their mother in the gurdwara.

According to the BJP leader the reason as to why few villagers, including a Panchayat member, denied the permission was because of them being Dalits.

They were asked to hold the rituals in their own gurdwara, Sampla said.

"Not only was the Dalit couple denied permission to hold the Antim Ardaas, they were also refused the utensils.

Forced, the Dalit family had to perform the Bhog at their home the next day," he claimed.

Sampla expressed hope that the SGPC chief will not only amicably solve the matter, but will also ensure that such incidents do not take place in future. PTI CHS CK .

