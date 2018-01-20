New York, Jan 20 (PTI) There is no excuse for the exploitation of millions of children to produce wealth at the cost of their childhood, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said, calling upon the global film fraternity to make greater efforts towards ending child trafficking and slavery.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner made the remarks at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the US state of Utah where a documentary made on his life was premiered.

"Slavery is an assault on humanity. There is no excuse for the exploitation of millions of children to produce wealth at the cost of their childhood and freedom, especially in this day and age," Satyarthi said in Park City last night.

"I have never left any stone unturned in this fight, therefore I call upon the power of audiences at Sundance to join me and amplify the message against child trafficking and slavery that we must end in our lifetime. This is the place, today is the time and you are the people," he said, according to a statement by his office.

The 92 minute-film by director Derek Doneen and producers Davis Guggenheim and Sarah Anthony, "Kailash", a feature- length documentary on his life and work, opened the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night, it said.

"The film highlights his organisation's efforts to rehabilitate, educate and re-unify children with their families in an overall mission to break the cycle of poverty and abuse," the statement added. PTI KIS CPS .

