Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The schools along a section of the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) were today closed down by authorities due to firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops, officials said today.

The schools, up to five kilometers range from the IB and LoC, have been shut for three days.

"The schools along the IB and LoC in five border district of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch, were closed because of the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops," a senior divisional level officer said.

Over 100 schools are situated in the range along the LoC and IB in the region, he said.

For the past three days, Pakistan Rangers and Army have directly targeted civilians areas, killing nine persons, including two BSF jawans and two Armymen.

The officials said that the situation was very tense as the firing and shelling by Pakistan has taken place round the clock from across the border. PTI AB KJ .

