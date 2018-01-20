By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 20 (PTI) Zaira Wasim starrer "Secret Superstar" made a big splash in China on the first day of its release, grossing USD 6.4 million.

The opening day figure is the highest by any Indian movie, including "Dangal", starring Aamir Khan who is also the producer of "Secret Superstar".

Two of China's top film and ticketing websites, that tracks the film revenues all over the country, said the movie did well.

"'Secret Superstar' opened in first place on Friday with an estimated 41 million yuan (USD 6.4 million), easily besting 'Dangal's 15 million yuan opening day to score the biggest debut ever for an Indian film in China," stated the China Box office website.

Another ticketing website Maoyan also said the movie was well received.

"Secret Superstar" was released all over China yesterday.

Aamir became a household name in China after the success of Dangal last year which raked up over Rs. 1100 crores since it was released in China.

Aamir's "3 Idiots" was also a success in China, especially with school and college kids, as it dwelled on the theme of monotonous approach towards education focusing just on academic success. PTI KJV RB .

