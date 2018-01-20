interaction Mathura, Jan 20 (PTI) Security arrangements for the 2019 Kumbh Mela was a major point of discussion during the Army- civil interaction at the Purva UP and MP Sub Area headquarters here, an official said.

"It is important and there is a need to institutionalise the army-civil conference on a quarterly basis," Maj Gen Anil Duvedi, GOC, HQ Purva UP and MP Sub Area said The Commissioner of Allahabad, Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal, also agreed with the need of having such coordination conferences between the Army and civil authorities for streamlining functioning. PTI CORR ANB .

