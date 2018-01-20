Dharamshala, Jan 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh police has started training the self-defense techniques to the students of over 100 schools here, officials said today.

The district police has provided its trained coaches to teach self-defense techniques to the students of 108 schools for 10 days, Kangra SP Santosh Patial said.

The students shall also be made aware of the bad effects of the drugs addiction, he said. PTI CORR DPB .

