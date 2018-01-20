Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Selin Ovunc of Turkey came back from behind to down Ukraine's Diana Khodan 5-7 7-5 6-1 to clinch the girls singles U-18 crown at the 26th DKS ITF Juniors 2018 here.

Left-handed Louis Herman of Belgium, seeded eighth, stole the show winning the boys singles U-18 stunning top seed Yassir Kilani of Morocco 6-4 7-5 at the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad clay courts.

Second seed Selin seemed to be comfortable at the beginning as she broke Diana's serve twice in a row to grab a 5-2 lead.

From there, Diana won five games in a row to pocket the opening set.

Selin looked a little down mentally at the beginning of the second set as she began with a drop of serve but regained her confidence from the fourth game and eventually leveled the match.

In the decider, it was more of a clean sweep by the second seed to win the title.

The boys and girls doubles titles were bagged by Louis Herman and Gauthier Onclin of Belgium and Julie Belgraver and Isabelle Haverlag of Netherlands respectively. PTI TAP ATK ATK .

