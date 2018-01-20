Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Journalist Anindya Sengupta died today at a private hospital in the city, family sources said.

He was 52.

Sengupta was suffering from cancer, they said.

He is survived by wife and a daughter.

Sengupta started his career with Bengali newspaper 'Bartaman', and then worked with English dailies 'The Statesman' and 'The Telegraph'.

He had served as the secretary of Kolkata Press Club for six terms, and was presently the secretary of the Indian Journalists Association (IJA).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on his demise. "Saddened at the passing away of senior journalist Anindya Sengupta. Condolences to his family and colleagues," she wrote on Twitter. PTI DC RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.