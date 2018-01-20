Kochi, Jan 20 (PTI) Gold biscuits worth Rs 18.17 lakh were seized from a passenger who arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport, Customs officials said here today.

Officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs, International Airport Thiruvananthapuram, intercepted the passenger, Jubin Thomas Mathew, when he arrived by Silk Air Flight No MI 492 at 9:46 pm yesterday, they said.

Six gold biscuits, totally weighing 600 grams, were found concealed in the inner tube of the trolley handles in his two checked-in baggages, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

The officials also seized high valued cameras and their lenses (4 camera lenses each) and one full camera, totally valued at Rs 16.73 lakh.

The total value of the items seized is Rs 39.40 lakh, Kumar said.

The man was arrested today under the Customs Act, 1962, he added. PTI TGB BN .

