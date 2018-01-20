Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) A six-year-old girl died after she fell from a school bus and got crushed under its wheels this morning, police said.

The incident happened in the Sahebnagar area of Vanastlipuram police station under Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Police said that P Anjali, a student of class one of Prashanti Vidya Niketan, was seated near the exit of the bus and apparently lost her balance and fell when the driver applied breaks to negotiate a speed breaker.

"We were told that the girl was sitting near the door.

When the driver applied brakes, she fell down and the driver did not notice it. She was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead," police said.

Investigations into the circumstances that caused the mishap are currently on, said police, adding that they were in the process of registering a case. PTI GDK BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.